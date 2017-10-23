Liam Gallagher has announced a one-off show in London's Finsbury Park in June 2018, which will include several acts playing across two stages.
The former Oasis frontman has found immense success with his debut solo album 'As You Were' after its release earlier this month, and after selling out an extensive arena tour of the UK, he's now announced he will headline a huge outdoor event at the London park in June 2018.
Liam, 45, will be the main event at the mini-festival, which will see a host of talent take to two stages throughout the day on June 29 next year.
As of the time of writing, no other acts have been announced for the one-day event, though a press release confirms the full line up will be revealed within the coming months.
Tickets for the Finsbury Park show will go on sale from 9am on Friday (27.10.17) and will set fans back £52.50 plus a booking fee.
Despite his success as a solo artist - which saw him sell over 100,000 tickets to his UK tour in a single morning - the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker previously insisted he ''never'' wanted to pursue a solo career, and would much rather still be in a band, preferably Oasis, who split in 2009.
He said: ''I never really wanted to go solo. I still find it all a bit peculiar, having my name above the door, even though that's just the way it's got to be.
''But going solo ... I still find it a bit odd. I'd much prefer to be in a band. I'd much prefer being in Oasis. I liked having the lads around and having a laugh. But that's not to be, so solo it is.
''To go back and start another band, we've done that with [former band] Beady Eye, and it's always going to get compared to Oasis. I don't fancy that. And at the time, going around trying to get guitarists and drummers, I just wasn't in the headspace for it.''
Liam Gallagher's UK tour dates:
October 2017
30th - Belfast, The SSE Arena
November 2017
1st - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena
December 2017
3rd - Leeds, First Direct Arena
4th - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
6th - Plymouth, Pavilions
7th - London, Alexandra Palace
10th - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
12th - Birmingham, Arena
13th - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
15th - Brighton, Centre
16th - Manchester, Arena
June 2018
29th - London, Finsbury Park
