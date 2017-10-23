Liam Gallagher has announced a one-off show in London's Finsbury Park.

The former Oasis frontman has found immense success with his debut solo album 'As You Were' after its release earlier this month, and after selling out an extensive arena tour of the UK, he's now announced he will headline a huge outdoor event at the London park in June 2018.

Liam, 45, will be the main event at the mini-festival, which will see a host of talent take to two stages throughout the day on June 29 next year.

As of the time of writing, no other acts have been announced for the one-day event, though a press release confirms the full line up will be revealed within the coming months.

Tickets for the Finsbury Park show will go on sale from 9am on Friday (27.10.17) and will set fans back £52.50 plus a booking fee.

Despite his success as a solo artist - which saw him sell over 100,000 tickets to his UK tour in a single morning - the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker previously insisted he ''never'' wanted to pursue a solo career, and would much rather still be in a band, preferably Oasis, who split in 2009.

He said: ''I never really wanted to go solo. I still find it all a bit peculiar, having my name above the door, even though that's just the way it's got to be.

''But going solo ... I still find it a bit odd. I'd much prefer to be in a band. I'd much prefer being in Oasis. I liked having the lads around and having a laugh. But that's not to be, so solo it is.

''To go back and start another band, we've done that with [former band] Beady Eye, and it's always going to get compared to Oasis. I don't fancy that. And at the time, going around trying to get guitarists and drummers, I just wasn't in the headspace for it.''

Liam Gallagher's UK tour dates:

October 2017

30th - Belfast, The SSE Arena

November 2017

1st - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

December 2017

3rd - Leeds, First Direct Arena

4th - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

6th - Plymouth, Pavilions

7th - London, Alexandra Palace

10th - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

12th - Birmingham, Arena

13th - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

15th - Brighton, Centre

16th - Manchester, Arena

June 2018

29th - London, Finsbury Park