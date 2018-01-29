Liam Gallagher is set to perform an intimate gig on a rooftop.

The 'Greedy Soul' hitmaker will give lucky Radio X listeners the chance to win tickets to see him perform on the top of Global HQ at London's Leicester Square on February 12, as part of the UK radio station's 'Radio X Presents...' concert series.

Matt Deverson, managing editor of Radio X, said: ''Liam Gallagher is one of the greatest artists of his generation. His UK arena tour and huge summer shows sold out in minutes, so to have him perform an acoustic rooftop gig especially for Radio X is very special.

'''Radio X Presents...' gives our listeners the chance to see some of the world's biggest artists play in intimate settings and we can't wait for what is sure to be an incredible evening.''

The gig comes two days before the former Oasis frontman is due to perform at the VO5 NME Awards, on February 14 at O2 Academy Brixton.

The 45-year-old rocker was already announced as the recipient of this year's Godlike Genius, but is also nominated for Best British Solo Artist and Best Live Artist, after wowing audiences around the world last year on his first stint as a solo artist following the release of his album, 'As You Were'.

Speaking previously about his accolade, Liam said: ''I would like to thank NME for bestowing upon me such a great accolade. I have dreamt of this moment since I was 43 years old. I accept that I am now a genius, just like God.''

The 'Bold' singer said it was a longtime coming.

He added: ''I wanna thank the NME for their Godlike Genius award. It's about f**king time as far as I'm concerned.''

And NME bosses admitted it was a ''no brainer'' to pass the award on to Liam next.

The 'Songbird' songwriter follows in the footsteps of the likes of his brother and rival Noel Gallagher, Manic Street Preachers, Coldplay, Paul Weller, Dave Grohl and 2017's winners Pet Shop Boys in picking up the prestigious prize.

Those wanting to bag tickets to the special gig, need to be listening to Radio X all of next week.