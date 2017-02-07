Liam Gallagher is reportedly set to play Oasis tracks at his upcoming solo live shows.

The 44-year-old singer formerly fronted the popular rock band alongside his older brother Noel Gallagher - with whom Liam is known for feuding with - and after announcing a number of festival appearances later this year including Lollapolooza in France, Exit Festival in Serbia, and Spain's Benicassim, the star is starting to put together a set list, which reportedly includes Oasis songs which haven't been played live for two decades.

According to UK radio station Radio X, an insider has revealed Liam is rehearsing a number of tracks from the band's 1997 album 'Be Here Now' - including 'D'You Know What I Mean?', 'My Big Mouth', and 'Don't Go Away' - in a bid to ''attract fans desperate to hear some of their favourite Oasis tunes that haven't been played live in 20 years''.

He is also said to be rehearsing 'Stand By Me', 'Born On A Different Cloud', 'Bring It On Down', 'Whatever', as well as B-side 'Listen Up'.

Liam's decision to pick slightly more obscure Oasis tracks is believed to be because he wants to do something different to 49-year-old Noel, who regularly performs popular tracks such as 'Don't Look Back In Anger' and 'Wonderwall' during his performances with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

The insider added: ''He wants to give fans something they're not getting from Noel.''

Liam has a busy year ahead as he's currently working on his debut solo LP, and according to his pal Richard Ashcroft, he is to play a show with the former Verve singer later this year.

Asked whose offer he would accept if both Liam and Noel - who have barely spoken to since Oasis ended in 2009 - asked to perform with him, Richard said: ''I would have to politely tell them both that I had something else on and stay at home.

''I played a show with Noel a few months ago and I'm playing with Liam later in the year.''