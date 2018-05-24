Liam Gallagher and The Killers are set to perform at the Singapore F1 Grand Prix.

The former Oasis rocker and the 'Mr. Brightside' hitmakers are among some of the stars lined up to take to the stage across the weekend of racing in September, when the world's top racing drivers descend on the Asian country.

The Singapore Grand Prix runs from September 14 to 16, and will also feature several home grown artists, as well as international superstars such as Dua Lipa, Simply Red, and Martin Garrix.

On the action-packed weekend's opening day, festivities are set to be kicked off by Mandopop star Jay Chou, alongside jazz singer and Singapore native Joanna Dong, who was a member of Jay's Sing! China team last year.

The Killers - who last graced the Singapore Grand Prix stage in 2013 - will take to the stage alongside 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker Liam on September 15, whilst EDM star Martin Garrix and 'New Rules' singer Dua Lipa will close the celebrations the following day.

Also in the line-up are the likes of Young Fathers, The Sugarhill Gang, Sekai No Owari, and ABBA tribute act Björn Again.

For Liam, 45, and The Killers, their attendance at the Grand Prix comes after the 'For What It's Worth' singer joined the band on stage Lollapalooza Festival in Brazil at the end of March.

Liam surprised the group with his appearance, and frontman Brandon Flowers could be heard in a video saying: ''F**king Liam Gallagher!''

The 'Run For Cover' hitmakers then proceeded with a cover of Oasis' 'Gas Panic!' from the 2000 album 'Standing On The Shoulders of Giants', which hasn't been performed by Liam and his former bandmates - including his older brother Noel Gallagher - since their 2002 gig in Stockholm.

The Singapore F1 Grand Prix will take place from September 14 to 16, and tickets are available now.