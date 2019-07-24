Liam Gallagher is set to make his solo debut on 'MTV Unplugged'.

The iconic music series, which sees artists perform live acoustically in an intimate setting, has seen legendary acts including Nirvana, Eric Clapton, Jay-Z, and recently Shawn Mendes and Biffy Clyro take part over the years.

Now Liam is set to play Hull City Hall in Kingston upon Hull in East Riding of Yorkshire, England, on August 3rd, almost 23 years to the date Oasis performed their 'Unplugged' set without the frontman, who refused to sing because of throat problems, leaving his three bandmates, including brother Noel Gallagher, to go it alone.

The 46-year-old rocker will treat fans to renditions of his solo songs, including new tracks from his upcoming second solo LP 'Why Me? Why Not.' - the follow-up to 2017's 'As You Were' - and some ''stone cold classic from the mighty Oasis''.

In a statement, Liam said: ''I'm honoured to be performing at the legendary showcase that is 'MTV Unplugged'.

''I'll be playing songs from my number-one debut solo album, I'll be playing some stone cold classics from the mighty Oasis and I'll be showcasing some of my new songs from my upcoming second solo album 'Why Me? Why Not.' I'd love it if you could join us as it's sure to be a biblical evening. P.S. I Love Hull!''

Bruce Gillmer, Global Head of Music and Talent, MTV International, commented: ''MTV Unplugged lets music fans experience their favourite artists' songs in a completely new way.

''''We're thrilled to be bringing the franchise back to the UK, and to markets around the world, for a whole new generation of music fans.

''As always with Liam Gallagher, we can guarantee it's going to be an incredible night full of surprises.''

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker pulled out of the gig in 1996 because he didn't want to put people through the ''misery of him screaming and shouting'' and confessed he'd probably hit the booze to too hard the night before the recording.

He later shared: ''I probably to be honest right, I probably drank too much the night before then had a sore throat. Then I thought, you know what, there's no point in putting these people through it the misery of me screaming and shouting like and that not being good like I thought our kid looks like he's up for it so he did it.''

Liam's 'MTV Unplugged' gig will be broadcast on MTV on September 23.