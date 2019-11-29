Liam Gallagher will headline Reading and Leeds Festival 2020.

The 'Shockwave' hitmaker has become the first name announced for the festival - which takes place in both Reading and Leeds on one weekend - next year, after he teased the news on Twitter.

Liam, 47, posted on his account: ''Reading and Leeds c'mon you know LG x (sic)''

And just over an hour later, the Facebook pages for both Reading Festival and its Leeds counterpart confirmed the news, telling fans it was an ''early Christmas present''.

Reading Festival's Facebook page posted: An early Christmas present for you! Your first #RANDL20 HEADLINER has arrived LIAM GALLAGHER Tickets on sale now www.readingfestival.com/tickets (sic)''

Leeds Festival posted an identical update, but changed the link to take fans to the page to buy tickets for the Northern version.

The festival site also posted a picture of Liam's original tweet, and wrote: ''Nice one Liam... kept that quiet (sic)''

The news comes after the former Oasis frontman recently announced he is set to play a huge homecoming show at Manchester's Heaton Park.

He tweeted: ''So if you haven't heard I'm playing HEATON PARK 12th June 2020 I'll be playing songs from my 2 no 1 solo albums and yes you guessed it some stone cold OASIS classics c'mon you know LG x (sic)''

The 'One of Us' singer also teased the possibility of airing some new material when a fan jokingly suggestion 'C'mon You Know' could be the name of his next record.

He replied: ''I may treat you to a new song.''

Weekend tickets for Reading and Leeds Festival 2020 are on sale now, with individual day tickets to go on sale once more acts have been announced.