Liam Gallagher will headline Parklife festival.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker will return to his hometown to wow the crowds who will pack into Heaton Park in Manchester, north west England on June 9 and 10, 2018.

Tweeting about the exciting news, Liam wrote: ''Parklife mcr gonna be BIBLICAL as you were LG x (sic)''

He will also be joined by the likes of The XX, Skepta, N*E*R*D, A$AP Rocky and Lorde in what promises to be an exciting weekend for music fans.

There is around 100 acts spread across the weekend including the likes of Giggs, J Hus, Bugzy Malone, Not3s, Stefflon Don and IAMDDB. Manchester's very own Everything Everything and grime star Bugzy Malone will also take to the stage during the June weekend.

There are also a number of DJs on the bill including Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, Annie Mac and MC.

The famous Palm House stage will also return, hosting the likes of Four Tet, The Black Madonna and Jackmaster.

Tickets go on sale for Parklife Manchester this week, with the presale beginning on January 31 at 9am to those who have pre-registered for it on the Parklife website. General sale will open on February 1 at 9am, with tickets costing £109.50 for a ticket for the whole weekend and £65 for a day pass. VIP packages are also available.