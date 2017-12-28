Liam Gallagher has revealed he is to head into the studio with Greg Kurstin next year.

The 45-year-old rocker only released his debut solo record 'As You Were' in October this year, but it seems he's already starting to look ahead to his second album, as he's admitted he will be heading into the studio with the record producer in April.

When asked if he was thinking about his second studio venture yet, the former Oasis star said: ''I'm going into the studio with Greg Kurstin in April. I haven't really thought about it. They [the record company] might have thought about it but I'm in-deep with 'As You Were'. I don't plan things. I let things happen. I'm not one of them that worries about it. I'm more worried about getting down to Australia and smashing it and doing some great shows.''

Liam previously worked with Greg for his debut venture, who produced the record and helped to pen the lead single 'Wall of Glass', as well as 'Come Back To Me', and bonus track 'Doesn't Have To Be That Way'.

The rocker admits he's had ''loads of offers'' to help him write tracks for his second album, but he wants to make sure he's ''careful'' about the songs he sings, as he is determined not to waver from his ''classic guitar music'' sound.

Speaking to news.com.au, he said: ''I've had loads of offers. There's people I went in with and it just didn't work. As much as it opens up a new world [of songwriting] you've got to be really careful. I'm a rock and roll singer. I can sing rock and roll ballads as well, but I don't want to be cheesy songs with drum machines. You've got to still sound your ground. It has to be classic guitar music. Once I get on it I'll rough it up a bit.''