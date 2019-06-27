Liam Gallagher looks set to collaborate with The Killers at Glastonbury.

The 46-year-old singer is due to take to the Pyramid Stage shortly before the US rockers on Saturday (29.06.19), and he is expected to return to the stage with the headliners for a special treat later that evening.

A source said: ''Liam is a big fan of Brandon and the lads and has got on stage with them a few times.

''But they got talking about doing a proper bit together, so have been speaking about doing something on Saturday night.

''As ever with Liam, things go right down to the wire, but both sides are keen to do something and Liam is on directly before The Killers.''

There have long been musings about Liam's former band Oasis potentially reforming to headline the legendary music festival, and organiser Emily Eavis is even said to be keen for the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker to take top spot at the spectacle on his own.

But Liam wants to wait until he has a few more solo songs before he heads the bill at the Worthy Farm venue.

The source added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Oasis have headlined twice before but Liam didn't want it to just be a tribute act - he wants to headline the festival when he feels he can play enough of his own music to justify it.''

Should Liam take to the stage with The Killers - made up of Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. - it wouldn't be the first time.

He joined them at Latitude Festival last year, where they covered famous Oasis B-side 'Acquiesce', and at one of their shows in Brazil, but he didn't sing on either occasion.