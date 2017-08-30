Liam Gallagher is set to busk in Edinburgh this December for Social Bite's Sleep in the Park event to help tackle homelessness in Scotland.

The former Oasis frontman will be joined by the likes of Deacon Blue, Amy Mcdonald, Frightened Rabbit and more performing as several stars and members of the public take to the city's West Princes Street Gardens on December 9 to sleep rough for the charity.

The 44-year-old rocker has a lot of good memories from performing in Scotland and 'Some Might Say' rockers Oasis got their first big break after performing at Glasgow's King Tuts music venue where they were spotted by manager Alan McGee, the owner of Creations Records, and later signed a deal with the label.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker is more than thrilled to be able to give back to the community.

He said: ''Ever since Oasis got signed in Glasgow at King Tuts, Scotland has always had a special place in my heart.

''The fans are among the best in the world.

''I'm looking forward to playing in Edinburgh and supporting this charity.

''I hope the event helps as many people back on their feet as possible.''

The event, which will be hosted by comedian Rob Brydon, will also see a motivational speech from activist and Live Aid creator Sir Bob Geldof, who will be among celebrities spending a night in the freezing cold winter temperatures in the city.

He said: ''When we launched Live Aid in 1985, it showed the power of music and events to create real and important social change.

''I first met Josh and Alice from Social Bite five years ago and I am delighted to support them and their effort to eradicate homelessness in Scotland by sleeping out in the cold at the event.

''The event has the potential to be a game changer in tackling the issue and I am right behind it, even if a little nervous to brave a cold Scottish winters night.

''I know Scotland to be a compassionate nation and I would implore you to get involved.''

Actor John Cleese will also be treating the brave attendees to a bedtime story.

Social Bite have set out to eradicate homelessness in Scotland within the next five years.

Members of the public can join Sleep in the Park by committing to fundraising at least £100 for the sleep-out challenge. To find out more about taking part, go to www.sleepinthepark.co.uk