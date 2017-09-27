Liam Gallagher got thrown out of church for being sweaty.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker dropped into a service at his local place of worship after going for a morning run, but was asked to leave because he was''sizzling''.

He said:'' I got thrown out of church the other week. It was a Sunday and I'd been on a run.

''I sat at the back and started sizzling. Smoke was coming off of me.

''Someone at the front went, 'Excuse me, out you go', so I got slung out.''

The 45-year-old singer loves the release he gets from his daily runs, and claims to turn into a ''neurotic f***ing housewife'' if he doesn't get the adrenalin pumping every morning.

Asked the last thing he thinks about at night, he said: ''How I can't wait to wake up and go for a run. I love it. When I run, I feel full of beans - like I'm in a Morecambe & Wise sketch.

''When I don't, I'm like a neurotic f***ing housewife. My head feels like a cannonball. Not good.''

The former Oasis frontman never takes public transport, unlike his older brother Noel Gallagher, because he hates having to get too close to other people.

He told Q magazine: ''I haven't been on it for years.

''I've got legs, you know what I mean?

''F**k Tubes. Not into it. All those people sweating and breathing on you - no thanks.

''Our kid does it. He even did a photoshoot down there to let people know he's a man of the f***ing people.''

And Liam also confessed to finding hot weather stressful.

Discussing his last holiday, he said: ''The Maldives. Beautiful. I get stressed out in the heat, but if there's a pool with a bar, I'm sweet.

''I can lie there all day like George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley in the 'Club Tropicana' video.''