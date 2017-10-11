Liam Gallagher has taken a swipe at his brother Noel Gallagher's new single 'Holy Mountain'.

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter on Tuesday (10.10.17) to air how much he dislikes the lead track from his sibling and bitter rival's forthcoming High Flying Birds LP, 'Who Built The Moon?'.

The 45-year-old rocker - who has barely spoken to Noel since he quit Oasis in August 2009 - started off his rant by saying he had no idea ''where to start'' with his feelings towards the psychedelic tune, before accusing his former bandmate of ''getting away with murder'' with the experimental song.

He wrote: ''Holy mountain eh where do I start who built the moon where do I end as you were LG x (sic)''

One fan asked: ''Can you imagine if anyone else released that?''

To which Liam replied: ''Dya know what I mean that po gets away with murder (sic)''

Noel recently said that his wife Sara MacDonald - who Liam is not a fan of - loves the song, and in response Liam added to the micro-blogging site: ''As long as his mrs likes it as you f***ing were onwards and upwards LG x (sic)''

The 'Songbird' songwriter then said that 'Holy Mountain', which features former Jam frontman Paul Weller on the organ, will ''stink'' mixed with Oasis songs on Noel's setlist.

Responding to a Twitter user who said Noel probably thinks he's written the next 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' by The Beatles, Liam moaned: ''Yeah yeah yeah blah blah blah I can't wait for him to play that alongside 1 of the tunes I made famous it'll stink (sic)''

The 'Greedy Soul' singer's latest jibes towards his brother come after he criticised the 50-year-old guitarist's third solo record, comparing it to a ''vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab''.

Meanwhile, Liam recently hit out at Noel for charging up to $350 for a ticket to see High Flying Birds in America.

He tweeted: ''350 dollars to go and see rkid in USA what a **** when will it all stop as you were LG x (sic)''