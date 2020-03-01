Rock star Liam Gallagher has slammed his brother Noel, describing him as ''greedy''.
Liam Gallagher thinks an Oasis reunion is inevitable because Noel Gallagher is ''greedy''.
The 47-year-old singer - who is eager to see the iconic band reunite - has suggested Noel won't be able to keep rejecting lucrative offers to get the group back together.
Liam said: ''The geezer's ego's out of control.''
Noel recently rubbished rumours he turned down £100 million to reunite with the band.
But Liam has now insisted that the money was offered to them.
He told NME: ''Let me tell you this: it has been offered and he knows about it.
''He's obviously gonna say no, because he'd like to be the person to break the news to people because he's the f***ing oracle. And obviously I'm his little brother, who's doing well and I'm here to spoil the f***ing party.''
Liam subsequently suggested that ultimately, his brother won't be able to reject an eye-watering sum of money forever.
The outspoken rock star claimed his brother is ''greedy''.
He said: ''It's not been put on the table; it's just been booted around.
''It is gonna happen, believe you me - it's gonna happen very f***ing soon because he's greedy and he loves money and he knows that it's got to happen soon or it won't happen.''
Liam explained that the offer was for a tour, although he's also open to recording new music with Oasis.
He said: ''I'd do a record, but listen, it depends on what kind of record it is.
''If it's anything like that s**t he's putting out at the moment, I don't think anyone wants that.
''I think people would give you £100 million not to f***ing make that record, you know what I mean? They'd just go 'yeah, look, here's £100 million quid for the tour and here's another £100 million quid to not make a record like that.'''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
There were a number of defining bands of the 90's but Oasis were indisputably one...
Made by a fan for fans, this documentary explores the iconic English rock band through...