The Manchester terror attack inspired Liam Gallagher to reach out to his brother Noel.

The Oasis stars have been locked in a long-running feud ever since the band imploded in 2009 but Liam admitted that the bombing at Ariana Grande's gig in their home town on May 22, in which 22 people died and over 50 were injured, caused him to offer an olive branch to his big brother.

Speaking about sending Noel birthday wishes on his 50th recently, he said: ''Well me mam did tell me to do it. Nah she didn't. I swear to God she didn't. Nah, I just woke up, you know with all the stuff that went on in Manchester, I woke up and I just thought: 'You know what? You know, I'm going there. Happy Birthday'. And plus, I wanted to remind everyone he's an old fart now. You know, the old 1.6m followers. There were people going like that: 'What? he's 50?' I was like that: 'Indeed. Yes, he is.' Especially after his mad party and that. He gotta have a hangover now.''

When interviewer Johnny Vaughan on Radio X asked Liam, ''Is that why you really did it? It wasn't really to say 'happy birthday, you're 50', it was to say 'he's 50!''', Liam quipped: ''Yeah, and I'm 44.''

However, Liam turned serious to insist that he still loves his brother, despite their differences. He said: ''But you know what, I did mean it. He's my brother, man, and I love him, you know what I mean? As much as we get into all the tittle and tattle and that, you know, I wish him well man.''

Liam is currently a solo artist with a new album 'As You Were' but admitted he wishes he was still in Oasis.

He said: ''Yeah I prefer that. I mean, listen, I mean I prefer to be in Oasis. Let's get that... We know that. I prefer to be in a band.

''Without a doubt. But that's not happening, so you can't sit at home twiddling your thumbs, do you know what I mean? So you've got to get out and do what you've got to do, you know what I mean? I'm not going to get a job. I guess, I mean I was always going to get back into it but I've got a band, man, the band are good but I guess my name is on top of it which suits me fine, man.''