Liam Gallagher has penned a song about his daughter Molly Moorish on his new album titled 'Now That I Found You'.

The former Oasis frontman has teased three tracks from his hotly-anticipated second solo album, 'Why Me? Why Not', including one about the 22-year-old model - whom he has with ex Lisa Moorish - who he has developed a close bond with since meeting her for the first time last year.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker, who recently released lead single 'Shockwave', also teased a really ''heavy'' number, which he doubts will make the radio, called 'A River' and one that is more of a ballad, which he compared to psychedelic rock legends Pink Floyd and the late great David Bowie.

Liam - who also has sons Gene, 17, and Lennon, 19, whose mothers are Nicole Appleton and Patsy Kensit respectively, and six-year-old daughter Gemma with Liza Ghorbani - told Chris Moyles on Radio X on Monday (10.06.19): ''There are going to be a couple more singles before it ...

''A couple more songs like 'Shockwave', there is one called 'A River', which is absolutely a proper beast of a tune.

''I don't think it will get on the radio because it's too heavy, but you know, if someone wants to play it, play it. But that is a tune.''

When Chris asked: ''Oh, it's a heavy track'', he replied: ''Yep. It's heavy man, it's h-e-a-v-y! Heavy as in makes you wanna (headbangs) ... it's like a bulldozer man, heavier than that.

''There is that and then there is one called 'Wants', which is more of a ballady kinda one, like a Pink Floyd-y/Bowie type thing, which is mega and a couple of little ones on there.''

On the one for Molly, he added: ''There is one on there that I done for me daughter Molly called 'Now That I Found You'.

''Not like she was lost or anything or she was captured by the Taliban or anything like that.

''It's got a kind of 'now that you are in my life' kind of vibe.''

The 46-year-old rocker also teased that just like his platinum-selling debut solo LP 'As You Were', the new songs are all about showing how ''rock 'n' roll should be''.

Asked if he has a favourite on the record, which is set to be released sometime in September, Liam said: ''I like them all man, they are all a bit different. But this moment in time, I am digging 'Shockwave', man.

''I ain't pushing it forward; It's just a reminder of how guitar and rock 'n' roll music should be.''