Liam Gallagher has teased fans he'll release new music before his acoustic gig in aid of homeless charity Shelter on December 13.

The former Oasis star is set to perform stripped back renditions of songs from his platinum-selling debut solo LP, 'As You Were', as well as the Britpop group's classics at the intimate show at London's Union Chapel next week.

However, the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker has now sparked excitement among his 2.99 million Twitter followers, by announcing he's got new music on the way after spending the week writing in Los Angeles with his ''army of songwriters'' - a nod to a dig he received from his bitter brother and former bandmate Noel Gallagher - on tracks for his second album produced by Greg Kurstin.

He wrote: ''Biblical Wk in LA with my army of songwriters LG still got it x (sic)''

And when a fan asked: ''Anything for Union Chapel?'', he replied: ''Yeah.''

Meanwhile, Liam and Noel Gallagher are being lined up for Glastonbury 2019.

Although the warring brothers played the legendary UK festival with their band Oasis in 1995 and 2004, they are reportedly set to return as solo artists next year.

After Liam, 46, revealed he has already signed on, Noel, 51, said: ''I would absolutely love to play Glastonbury next year.

I love that festival but I'll probably be fourth on the bill.''

However, Liam has accused his older sibling of ''begging'' for the gig.

He tweeted: ''So I hear the beige boy is begging to play Glastonbury he doesn't want to be going on bfore or after me as I'll embarrass him as you were LG x (sic)''

Glastonbury Festival's organiser Emily Eavis previously hailed Liam's set last year on the Other Stage at the music extravaganza at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England, as ''incredible''

Emily - who chooses the acts with her father Michael Eavis - said: ''We love Liam, did you see his crowd last year in the Other Stage field?

Incredible.''