Liam Gallagher has teased that he has new music dropping this week.

The 44-year-old rocker took to Twitter on Monday evening (07.08.17) to share with his two million followers that they will get another sample from his eagerly-anticipated debut solo LP 'As You Were' sooner than they think.

He simply wrote: ''New music coming this week. As you were. LG x (sic)''

The former Oasis frontman uses the micro-blogging site to give his fans updates on his record and previously unveiled the entire track-listing on the app.

So far, Liam has released lead single 'Wall of Glass' and 'Chinatown' from the 12-track album.

Meanwhile, Liam recently said that he would rather get a job at fast food chain McDonald's than reunite Oasis with his brother and bitter rival Noel Gallagher, 50.

Liam fumed: ''I'd rather f****** work in McDonald's mate or get hit by a f****** 18-wheeler at 100 miles an hour, than bring my band and put it in that world.''

However, the 'Songbird' songwriter is confident that Noel will like 'As You Were' because he is a ''music lover'' despite them being at each other's throats.

He told Radio X: ''Oh yeah, of course he will have. And as a music lover he'll like it. And he'll come out and say it like a good boy. He'll go, 'That's a good f***ing album'. But deep down he'll be f***ing going, 'That little f***er', you know what I mean?

''I'm definitely not on his level, he's a far better songwriter than me, because he's been doing it for years. But as a singer, that's my gig man.''

Liam also recently admitted the 'Some Might Say' rockers - who split up in August 2009 following on-stage bust-up at a show in Paris - wouldn't have worked with ''two Noels or two Liams''.

He says the constant clashing is what made the Britpop group so legendary.

And Liam even confessed to leaving his sibling to do most of the ''graft'', including writing the songs, while he lived the rock 'n' roll lifestyle, however he says that is what was key to their success.