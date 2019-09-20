Liam Gallagher has teased a return to Knebworth in 2020.

In 1996, Oasis played two of the biggest shows in British music history at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire, where they attracted a total of 250,000 fans across two nights, and Liam has revealed that he is interested in returning to Knebworth to perform.

Speaking to Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music's Beats 1, he said: ''It could be good man. We've done quite... not been big or anything, but we've done lots. In London on the last album, we saw famous people who maybe want a party. I think it's doable, I just don't want to go... now listen, it might all go t*ts up tomorrow, you know what I mean. Just so who knows but, don't be getting ahead of yourself, but I do really.''

While Liam, 46, prefers to avoid stadium shows since Oasis broke up, he admitted that the temptation to return to Knebworth is huge and he would love to get a number of acts together to perform a festival-type show at the venue.

He explained: ''I prefer to stay away from the stadiums. And I think, Knebworth, I can do with getting back around there again. I don't know whether it's like but, I think it's definitely doable. If you get the right line up, you get all the top bands on there...it's well doable and I think it'd be mega. If not, we'll just do a pub in Knebworth.''

While Liam's solo career is flourishing, the father of four insisted that his family will always be more important to him than music.

The star - who has not spoken to his brother Noel since their band Oasis imploded in Paris in 2009 after a huge bust-up between the pair - said: ''Family is most important thing in the world isn't man ? Music just... music is not the most important thing in my world. You know what I mean. I dig it and I like doing it and all that so I could put football and family and nice clothes and all that, they're all equal. A lot of people just run around a lot of times aren't they, 'music man, if I didn't have music, I'd die', well you wouldn't would you really? It might be a bit miserable and that.''