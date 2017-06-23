Liam Gallagher collaborated with Radiohead producer Dan Grech-Marguerat on his upcoming album 'As You Were'.

The 44-year-old musician is gearing up to release his debut solo venture later this year, and it has now been revealed he joined forces with Dan - who has previously worked with the likes of the 'Creep' hitmakers as well as Mumford and Sons, and Circa Waves - on a number of the album's tracks.

Previously, it was reported the former Oasis frontman had collaborated with Adele and Beck's producer Greg Kurstin, who produced four tracks for 'As You Were'.

Greg's handiwork can be heard on Liam's single 'Wall of Glass' as well as 'Paper Crown', 'Come Back To Me', and 'It Doesn't Have To Be That Way'.

The rest of the album has been produced by Dan, and whilst the full track list is yet to be announced, the record will also include songs entitled 'For What It's Worth' - which was co-written by Simon Aldred of Cherry Ghost - and 'Cherry Soul'.

In a press release, Liam said of the album: ''I didn't want to be reinventing anything or going off on a space jazz odyssey. It's the Lennon Cold Turkey' vibe, The Stones, the classics. But done my way, now.''

Meanwhile, Liam unveiled the artwork for the album on Thursday (22.06.17) when he took to Twitter to post a picture of the cover and informed his fans that the pre-order would open at midnight.

The artwork features a picture of the former Beady Eye frontman's face in black and white, surrounded by a cream coloured background. The words ''Liam Gallagher'' and ''As You Were'' are also visible on the cover.

Accompanying the artwork reveal, Liam tweeted: ''AS YOU WERE Pre-order from midnight LGx (sic)''

'As You Were' is available for pre-order now, and will be released on October 6.