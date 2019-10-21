Liam Gallagher has collaborated with British menswear designer Nigel Cabourn to create the exclusive smock parka.

The pair have come together to create a very limited edition reversible parka - Liam's trademark jacket - that mixes military history and British popular culture.

The ripstop cotton piece is exclusive only to Nigel Cabourn stores in London and Japan and its online store.

Speaking about his collaboration with Liam, the 70-year-old designer said: ''The parka has a special place in both our lives. I've been designing my own take on this great functional piece of clothing for decades now and Liam has been collecting and wearing parkas on stage for a large part of his 28-year music career. It's definitely something we're both passionate about and I think this shows in the parka we've produced.''

Inspired by a 1940s military smock, the special piece has been updated with a longer length and a dipped hem at the back but remains many of the original features.

Lancashire based Mackintosh using British heritage fabric Ventile - which was originally developed at the Shirley Institute in Manchester specifically for the RAF in WW2 - coats the design and comes in five military inspired colours; navy, army green, vintage orange, yellow and black.

The collaboration parka launched on Monday (21.10.19) in Nigel Cabourn Army Gym stores, retailing at £895.

This not the first time Liam has dipped his toe into the fashion world.

The former Oasis frontman founded the menswear brand Pretty Green in 2009 and despite being successful and winning a host of awards it went into administration earlier this year following the collapse of House of Fraser with the British department store owing Pretty Green more than £500,000.

Sportswear giant JD Sports purchased Pretty Green and now focuses on online sales but the company has kept the brand's flagship store in Manchester, Liam's hometown, open.