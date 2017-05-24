Liam Gallagher has teamed up with Adele's producer for his debut solo album.

The former Oasis frontman has admitted he's ''limited'' when it comes to his flair for writing lyrics and has recruited the songwriter - who co-wrote Adele's massive hit 'Hello' and is also working on Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney's next LP - for 'As You Were' as he quipped he is no Bob Dylan when it comes to songwriting.

The 44-year-old singer's girlfriend Debbie Gwyther - who acts as his manager and publicist - suggested he bring in various people to help with getting his ideas on paper.

Speaking to London's ES magazine, he said: ''It is what it is, mate. I didn't write 'Live Forever' but as soon as I sang it, I made it my own. I class myself as a rock 'n' roll singer who writes the odd tune now and again. And that is it. I'm not going out saying I'm Bob Dylan. Ideally, you want to do it yourself. But I can't write those f****** big songs. I'm limited. My verses are up there, but I just can't do that next bit.''

The outspoken rocker - who is known for his hilarious Twitter jibes about his older sibling and bitter rival Noel Gallagher, 49 - admitted that he should be focusing all of his attention on making a good record than sitting on social media ''spouting off''.

He added: ''The main thing is getting a record done, getting back touring and doing what I do: singing and moving people, rather than sitting at home doing nothing, spouting off on Twitter.''

