Liam Gallagher is taking his estranged daughter Molly Moorish on a family holiday.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker recently rekindled his relationship with his daughter Molly - who he has with Lisa Moorish - and is planning to take her on holiday with his sons Gene and Lennon so they can all get to know each other.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''Being united with his daughter Molly has made Liam's year. They are a proper unit now, and are going on holiday together in a few weeks. Molly gets on really well with Gene and Lennon, and they will be on the hols as well. It's going to be a rock-and-roll trip around Europe. And she will get to properly hang out with her grandma Peggy who is a legend in the family.''

Meanwhile, Liam previously revealed he wants to have a relationship with Molly.

He said of their meeting: ''It was amazing, and they all looked beautiful and it was cool. Molly was there ... first time ... I met her before. It was nice to have them all there ... she's a top girl and she's all good. We're getting on good, it's early days and they're getting on great, the kids and that.''

Asked if he wants to maintain his relationship with the brunette beauty, he added: ''I hope so, I hope she doesn't get sick of me, you know what I mean.''

Liam had previously blamed not seeing Molly on his bad relationship with ex Lisa.

He shared: ''The kid I haven't seen. But if I met her, she'd be cool. She's welcome in my world, without a doubt, but I just ain't met her, because her mam's ... listen, we don't work. We don't get on. [I've] Got no problem with the girl whatsoever. I bought them a house and all that tack. I just think she's best off with her mum. If it happens, it happens. Certainly, wouldn't turn her away. Let it be.''