Liam Gallagher reportedly takes a swipe at his brother Noel on his new album.

The 44-year-old rocker has just finished his solo record and one of the tracks, 'Never Wanna Be Like You', is said to be aimed at his older brother, according to The Sun newspaper.

Liam - whose ongoing feud with his former Oasis bandmate is legendary - is reportedly set to release his first single from the new album before the summer in the UK, while he is also poised to appear at a number of big events across Europe over the coming months, including the Reading and Leeds festivals.

Last month, meanwhile, Liam accused his sibling of being fake in a Twitter tirade.

The outspoken rock star slammed Noel for supposedly behaving in a way that wasn't genuine during a trip home to Manchester, England.

He wrote: ''See the fake bombing about in his stone island again coz he's in manc he'll be back in his Prada 1st thing tmorrow LG X (sic)''

Liam was referring to Stone Island, the clothing company known for its parka jackets, which he claimed Noel had started wearing on his return to Manchester in order to fit in with the locals.

Liam also took aim at Noel's music career, referring to the Oasis tracks 'Rockin' Chair' and 'Don't Look Back in Anger', and claimed he is more talented than his elder brother.

He wrote on the micro-blogging site: ''Opening with Don't look back in anger ending with Rocking chair bout time they were done proper LG not for sale.

''To all you NG fanboys I can and will sing any song he wrote bigger better than him even if I was kicked in the b****x by a wood pigeon LG (sic)''