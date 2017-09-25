Liam Gallagher has taken a swipe at his ''beige'' brother Noel Gallagher's new ''psychedelic'' album.

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter the night before his sibling and former bandmate's album announcement for his third High Flying Birds LP 'Who Built The Moon?' on Sunday (25.09.17), to criticise the 50-year-old guitarist's reputed psychedelic record, comparing it to a ''vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab''.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker also said that Noel will need more than his pals Paul Weller and Johnny Marr to make an ''out there'' record.

In a series of tweets, Liam wrote: ''Psychedelic music by a beige drip is like a vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab as you were LG x ... It takes more than wheeling out your old mate uri geller and har mar superstar to make a so called out there record snoozer as you were LG (sic)''

Weller plays the organ on 'Holy Mountain and guitarist Marr has recorded guitars and harmonicas on 'If Love Is The Law' on the LP.

It is the second time The Smiths legend Marr has collaborated on one of Noel's solo tunes, after previously playing guitar on 'Ballad of the Mighty I' which features on Noel's previous record 'Chasing Yesterday'.

The 53-year-old rocker also previously laid down riffs on Oasis' 2002 fifth album 'Heathen Chemistry' featuring on three songs; '(Probably) All in the Mind' penned by Noel and 'Born on a Different Cloud' and 'Better Man' which were written Liam.

It was previously reported that Noel has channelled his anger about Liam into the solo album.

The pair have barely spoken ever since Noel quit Oasis in August 2009, but that hasn't stopped the 45-year-old rocker regularly taking to Twitter to throw jibes at Noel who he has branded a ''stalker potato'', blasted for supporting U2 and criticised for his response to the terrorist attack that took place outside the Manchester Arena in the pair's hometown in May - following his no-show at the One Love Manchester benefit concert held in June.

The tracks 'Be Careful What You Wish For' and 'Black And White Sunshine' are believed to take aim at the 'Songbird' songwriter.

Noel's producer David Holmes encouraged him to come into his studio in Belfast, Northern Ireland, with no pre-written songs so the pair could write spontaneously and some of the tracks were created in the midst of 45-year-old Liam's relentless barbs.

A source said previously: ''David wanted Noel to ditch all the material he had when they started sessions last year and experiment in the studio. Inevitably there were days when Noel would have read or seen some of Liam's rants. He may have stayed silent publicly so far but he channelled some reactions into his songs.''

Noel releases 'Who Built The Moon?' on November 24, whilst Liam's debut solo LP 'As You Were' is out on October 6 and he previously told fans to expect 2017 to be ''the year of the face off'' between the pair.

Liam previously tweeted: ''2017 the year of the face off Wright vs wrong Real Vs fake Love vs Hate as you were LFUKING x He's not the messiahs he's a vet NORTY boy ... Chilli putter Carlo void man (sic)''