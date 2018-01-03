Liam Gallagher has spurned the chance to sing some of his brother Noel Gallagher's new songs.

The 45-year-old musician recently played down speculation about a potential Oasis reunion after calling a ''truce'' on his war of words with his sibling, but has insisted he will not be performing any new tunes penned by Noel in the near future.

A fan tweeted Liam asking: ''Noel said I've got a few songs lying around that you would be good at singing true or false? (sic)''

Liam replied: ''Oh yeah he's changed his f**king tune if there like the cosmic nonsense he can keep hold of them. (sic)''

Last month, Liam revealed on Twitter that Noel had ''reached out'' to him, suggesting they had buried the hatchet once and for all, but the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker later insisted he will not be reuniting with his brother in the band.

He said: ''God no, no. Oasis isn't getting back together, not at all. I'm doing my thing, [Noel's] doing his thing and that is the end of it.

''It's still the same - it's just that I've called a truce on it and he's called a truce on it and no more sl***ing.''

Noel famously penned several of Oasis' most well-known tracks, including 'Champagne Supernova', 'Don't Look Back in Anger', 'Live Forever' and 'Stand by Me', among others.

He also wrote the group's 1995 smash hit 'Wonderwall', which Liam recently admitted he still cannot play on guitar.

Liam said: ''I don't even know how to play it on guitar man, that is the joke.''

However, his 16-year-old son Gene - who he shares with ex-wife Nicole Appleton - is able to strum the tune.

He added: ''My kid can play it, but seriously, I can't.''