Liam Gallagher thinks social media ''warps you''.

The 46-year-old singer is known for making outspoken comments on Twitter - but Liam has admitted that the platform can be detrimental to ''your head''.

Speaking to Q Magazine, Liam - who has kids Molly, 22, Lennon, 19, Gene, 17, and Gemma, six - explained: ''Social media is really bad for your head.

''I know it sounds harsh, but I'd ban young kids from using it. It warps you. They'll all reject it anyway in the future and it'll just be us silly old ***** on it.''

Liam - who released his debut solo album, 'As You Were', in 2017 - is currently preparing for the release of his second album.

And Charlie Lightening - who helmed Liam's 'Chinatown' video and worked with his former group Beady Eye - recently teased details of his new material, revealing the upcoming release could have the same impact as Oasis' sophomore record, '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?'.

He said: ''It's a continuation of 'As You Were'. If you look at 'Definitely Maybe' and '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?', one's the more punkier one and one's the bigger one, you know what I mean?

''That's progression. It's someone in the prime of it all. People aren't gonna be disappointed with it. I think it's gonna blow people away.''