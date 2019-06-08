Liam Gallagher has snorted his own skin.

The former Oasis frontman reportedly claims in his new documentary 'As It Was' that he takes cocaine before going on stage and once even snorted his own skin after suffering from the skin condition psoriasis.

According to The Sun, he claims: ''I only take two grams of coke before I go stage. I used to do eight. I had psoriasis and people thought it was cocaine. People thought I was scratching it off my head and snorting it and rubbing it on my gums and sh*t. So I thought I'd give it a go. But it did nothing for me.''

Liam, 46, also blasts his brother Noel Gallagher in the documentary, revealing he no longer even has his sibling and former bandmate's phone number.

He said: ''He's too scared to give it to mum. He's changed into a massive c***. F**k him.

''He was spilling the beans so I had a word. Then he had a word. Then he jumped on my guitar. So I f***ing got his guitar and smashed it up. And that was it. Noel went off in his Ferrari. I didn't want to be a chef. Or an astronaut. I'm Oasis until I die.''

However, in the documentary, Liam's girlfriend Debbie Gwyther reveals the star is hurt that Noel has ignored his attempts to make peace.

She said: ''Liam has reached out to Noel and he hasn't got back to him, which is why he's so incessant about constantly berating him and antagonising him. He misses him.''