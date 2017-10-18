Liam Gallagher has branded his brother Noel's new single ''annoying''.

The 'Wall of Glass' singer thinks his older sibling has played it too safe with his latest track, 'Holy Mountain' and wouldn't want to listen to it himself.

Asked his opinion on the song, he told Vulture: ''Obviously you know what I'm going to say, but it's not for me. Musically, I find it a bit annoying. I think there are too many notes in it, and it's just a bit not risky. It's not for me.''

The 45-year-old rocker insists he doesn't care that Noel has always been portrayed as the more sensible sibling because he thinks his 50-year-old brother and former Oasis bandmate has worked hard at trying to be ''beige'', while he doesn't worry about what people think of him.

He said: ''He works hard at being beige, so I wouldn't want to come and take his crown at that.

''Noel's a very clever guy, and he certainly knows how to work the press, whereas I don't give a f**k, and I just do what I do, and if you write about it, you write about it. I'm here to sing songs as best as I can, and have as much fun as I can, and do as little as possible in life, because that's my motto. Know what I mean?''

Oasis' third album, 'Be Here Now', turned 20 in August and Liam believes it has received unfair criticism over the years, which he attributes to Noel's own dislike of the record, though he claims his brother only doesn't like the LP because it reminds him of going through his divorce from first wife Meg Matthews.

He said: ''I'm not bringing people up, but there are a lot of sheep out there, aren't there? And if the main guy [Noel Gallagher] says, 'Oh, it's f***ing this and that', a lot of people not using their own minds say, 'Yeah, I agree.'

''If Noel had said it's the best thing ever, I'm sure it'd have gotten a different f***ing reception. The reason why he didn't like it is because it reminds him of a not-so-good time with his ex-wife. That's fine. That's his prerogative.

''But me, I had a good time making that album. I think there are some great songs on it. I think I sung really well, and it was a good time to be alive.''

And any of the songs he doesn't like on the record, Liam also suggested was because Noel had got too involved in the production process.

He added: ''Some of the songs went on a bit long, and they were a bit overproduced, but that's what happens, mate, if you think you're a producer.

''At that time, our kid was always messing with the tracks. It's like, write the songs, play the guitar, and shut the f**k up. I like that album, because that's what I did -- I sang the songs, I had a good time, and went to the pub.''

Meanwhile, on Wednesday (18.10.17) Liam announced details for a European tour in support of the album, which kicks off on February 23 next year.

After the opening night in Madrid, the Britpop icon will perform shows in Barcelona, Milan, Padova, Zurich, Paris, Cologne, Berlin, Brussels and Amsterdam.