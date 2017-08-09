Liam Gallagher thinks the ''majority of solo stars are ****s''.

The former Oasis frontman might be preparing to release his own debut solo record in October, but that doesn't mean he's particularly happy about the way his career is going as he says he'd much rather be back with the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers than going it alone.

Speaking about a tweet he made in which he called himself a ''****'' when he announced he would be embarking on a solo career, Liam explained: ''Well yeah, the majority of solo stars are ****s. The ones that split bands up because they need their egos f***ing stroked are the biggest cunts. If someone said to me, 'OK, get Oasis back or go solo?' I'd get Oasis back. There's not enough bands out there. There's far too many f***ing solo stars. It's s**t. This is the last f***ing roll of the dice for me. For me to go and get another band back together it'd only be compared to Oasis anyway, so what's the f***ing point? So the solo thing? I'll give it a f***ing go, man.''

And Liam believes his brother and former band mate Noel Gallagher - whom he has been in a bitter feud with since the band split in 2009 - is one of the stars who ''splits bands up'' because of their ego, as he claims the 50-year-old musician ''stitched [him] up with Oasis''.

The 44-year-old 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker told Noisey: ''He stitched me up with Oasis. I was the one left to carry the f***ing blame, and that's it. He went, 'Fuck this, I want a solo career.' He f***ing set a few booby traps and I got f***ing collared with it. So as far as I'm concerned, you can fuck off. He didn't just end it because we were in Paris and we had a ding-dong. You stitched me up and you can f**k off, you ****. I'm your f***ing brother. People go, 'Oh you're jealous.' I'm not. I'm living in the f***ing real world. I've got my kids, I've got my rock'n'roll, I've got my vibe. You've got Bradley Cooper, you ****.