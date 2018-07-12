Liam Gallagher has blasted Noel for ''miserable'' comments he made during one of his concerts about the England football team.

The former Oasis rocker has fired back at his brother on social media after he played down the national team's chances ahead of its World Cup semi-final exit against Croatia, which the team lost 2-1.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday morning (12.07.18), Liam ranted: ''That England team were biblical and the best thing to come out of this is that we got a proper manger Gareth Southgate you rule.

''For all those plastics who said it wasn't coming home they should be ashamed of them selves ... He wasn't right they wasn't right they put a curse on it it they should be shot ... The thought of going go the misserable little f***ers gig and having to sit down listen to his bread heads and being I told you so ewwwww ... I bet his mrs is happy f***ing turn coat [sic]''

His comments come after a clip surfaced of Noel responding to his fans having a singalong of 'Three Lions' - which became an anthem for the England team's efforts in Russia - and cut it short by criticising the crowd's enthusiasm.

Referring to the refrain of ''Football's coming home'', he told the audience: ''''Seriously though, it f***ing sure isn't. It f***ing is not. It is not, you f***ing know it and I know it.''

Fans may have been fooled into thinking the siblings' rivalry had cooled recently, when Liam surprised his fans by performing Oasis track 'D'Yer Wanna Be a Spaceman?' at his Finsbury Park gig last month - a song recorded and sung by his brother.

The 45-year-old singer decided to include the track - which was a B-side on 1994 Oasis single 'Shakermaker' - in his setlist much to the delight of the sold-out crowd.

It was the first time he has performed the track since an Oasis concert at Manchester City's former soccer ground Maine Road in 1996.