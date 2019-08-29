Liam Gallagher has slammed plans for an Oasis musical.

After Liam's estranged brother Noel revealed he has been approached about a musical based on the band's rise to fame, Liam took to Twitter to offer his alternative storyline for the show, which portrays Noel as the power-mad villain.

He tweeted: ''Oasis the musical 5 lads from Manchester start a band and take on the world the little 1 who writes the songs turns into a massive **** sacks everyone except his little brother as he ain't got the arse splits up the band there's a story line for ya THE END LG x (sic).''

When a Twitter user defended Noel by writing: ''Noel is a brilliant songwriter and artist. You just come off as an angry middle-aged singer when you make comments like this. Good luck,'' Liam replied: ''F**k all up with that ya d**k.''

Noel, 52, and Liam, 46, formed Oasis with their friends Paul McGuigan, Paul Arthurs (Bonehead) and Tony McCarroll in Manchester in 1991.

During its history, Oasis had various line-up changes - with McGuigan, Arthurs and McCarroll, all leaving and Alan White, Gem Archer and Andy Bell joining the band - although the Gallagher brothers remained as the staple members until the group split in 2009.

The Britpop legends explosively went their separate ways on August 28, 2009, following a backstage bust-up between the bitter siblings, which ended with frontman Liam swinging a guitar at his guitarist brother's head ''like an axe'', moments before they were due on stage at Paris' Rock en Seine Festival.

Noel ended up quitting the band there and then and released a statement which insisted he could no longer work with Liam.