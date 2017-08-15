Liam Gallagher has slammed Lee Mavers and claimed he's the ''best songwriter in the world''.

The 44-year-old singer indulged in a huge Twitter rant last night (14.08.17), in which he hit out at The La's frontman, denied he was on drugs and paid tribute to his sons, Lennon, 17, and 16-year-old Gene.

In a series of tweets about the musician - who he was linked with working alongside in 2015, before he denied the reports - Liam wrote: ''Got you Lee mavers your s**t eh la

''You got the hump when I rkid ripped dead end st got you la

''Son of a gun I'm ready to go toe to toe with mavers

''I'm the best songwriter in the world Lee mavers I'd destroy (sic)''

During his rant Liam was quizzed by supporters about whether he was taking drugs or not, but he denied he was, insisting ''they got done'' in the 1990s.

When asked if he taking any substances, Liam replied: ''Nah drugs for girls

''Drugs cmon ya silly **** there's no drugs left in the world they got done in the 90s this is the come done brother (sic)''

He also retweeted a message from one fan who wrote: ''Whatever drug you are on gimme some. (sic)''

Liam paid tribute to his sons Lennon - who he shares with ex-wife Patsy Kensit - and Gene, whose mother is Nicole Appleton.

He tweeted: ''Gene Gallagher rules

''Lennon Gallagher rules

''I f***ing rule

''We come in 3s. (sic)''

But there was no mention of his daughters, Molly, 20 - who he shares with his ex Lisa Moorish - and four-year-old Gemma, who Liam fathered during a fling with journalist Liza Ghorbani.

The 'Roller' hitmaker also appeared to reference comments he made earlier this week in which he suggested he might quit music if his upcoming debut solo album 'As You Were' flops.

He tweeted: ''Eh la son of a gun what have you done today

''FLOPZ

''Do you work for the royal family you f***ing clown

''If his album flops he'll go into the night and under a subway and you'll never hear from this chap again you f***ing murders (sic)''

Liam recently said: ''If the album comes out and it bombs, there is no real point doing another one.

''There is no point going through the rigmarole of interviews and touring if no-one wants it.''