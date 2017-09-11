Liam Gallagher has slammed his brother Noel Gallagher's emotional performance at the We Are Manchester benefit concert, insisting his sibling ''doesn't give a f**k'' about the victims of a terrorist attack in their home city.

The 50-year-old rocker was tearful as he sang 'Don't Look Back in Anger' at the reopening of Manchester Arena on Saturday (09.09.17) and while he urged the crowd to sing along to the ''anthem of defiance'' in a showing of solidarity towards those affected by the bombing at the venue after an Ariana Grande concert in May, his younger sibling and former Oasis bandmate insists Noel wasn't being sincere.

He tweeted: ''NG broke down in tears cmon you seriously ain't buying that. He doesn't give a f**k.

''Don't buy into his PR stunt. He doesn't give a f**k. If the same thing had have gone on in Edinburgh he'd been up there like a shot ahem.(sic)''

The 44-year-old singer had previously blasted his brother for not taking part in the One Love Manchester show, which was organised by Ariana on June 4.

He tweeted after the show: ''What an amazing night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever LG x

''Oh and if anybody's seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were LG x

''Manchester id like to apologize for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe LG x

''Noels out of the f***ing country weren't we all love get on a f***ing plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f**k (sic)''

However, it was later claimed that Noel - who donated the profits from 'Don't Look Back in Anger' to the Manchester Memorial Fund - wasn't actually invited to perform at the event.

A source said: ''Noel has been getting a real bashing for not being at the gig, which is totally out of order. He's been hugely supportive of the cause but hasn't gone public as, in his mind, it's not about him.

''The fact he wasn't asked to even perform at any point by any of the organisers makes a mockery of Liam's claims.''