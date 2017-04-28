Liam Gallagher has hit out at Damon Albarn calling him a ''gobshi*e'' for turning his brother Noel Gallagher into a ''massive girl''.

The Blur frontman and the former Oasis guitarist, both 49, have collaborated on Gorillaz song 'We Got The Power' and on Thursday evening (27.04.17), Liam told his 1.5 million followers just what he thinks of the former Britpop rivals working together.

The 'Supersonic' hitmaker - who is gearing up to release his debut solo album 'As You Were' - called Noel the ''creepy one from Oasis'' and said there will be ''war'' when he next sees Albarn.

In a series of tweets responding to their song, he wrote: ''Now that d*ck out of blur and the creepy 1 out of oasis need to hang there heads in same as it's no dancing in the streets as you were LG x ... he's the creepiest soul in the world watch out he's behind you .. That gobsh*ite out of blur might have turned noel Gallagher into a massive girl but believe you me nxt time i see him there's gonna be war (sic)''

It took Liam just two days after Damon and Noel said they were both expecting the 44-year-old rocker to come up with a ''fantastic one-liner'' about the song, which features on the animated band's forthcoming LP 'Humanz', to respond.

On Tuesday (25.04.17) Damon revealed he'd always ''promised'' Noel a feature on the record and he thinks it is ''cute'' that they are singing about ''love'', which could be why Liam is referring to his bitter rival and sibling as a ''massive girl''.

Damon said: ''In a sort of lighthearted way, I'd promised Noel he could be on this record. He was always like, 'I want to be on the next Gorillaz record', and I was like, 'Sure.' I thought it might be cute, the idea of us singing about the power to love each other. Of course, no one's asked Liam what he thinks about the song yet. No doubt he'd have a fantastic one-liner about what a bunch of f***ing knob heads we are.''

However, Noel said he doesn't care what his bitter rival and sibling thinks of their collaboration.

He said: ''Listen, nobody gives a f**k what Liam thinks about anything.''

Despite the Britpop rivalry, Noel admitted he always plays Gorillaz songs in the car with his kids, and he was over the moon to play a concert with them in London in March.

Asked how the surprise show at Printworks was, Noel - who has daughter Anais, 17, with ex-wife Meg Matthews and sons Sonny, six, and Donovan, nine, with partner Sara MacDonald - said: ''Great. I like Gorillaz. Me and my missus and our kids play their records in the car all the time.''