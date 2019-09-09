Liam Gallagher has slammed his brother Noel for ''sl***ing off'' their younger fans.

The 46-year-old rocker has lashed out at the 'Everybody's On the Run' hitmaker - who he's had a very tumultuous relationship with since 2009 - after he said he hated the younger generation turning up at his gigs and requesting Oasis songs.

Taking to his Twitter account, Liam fumed: ''The thing I've got a problem with about slagging of the yoot is that some of those kids are the kids of people who made us from day 1 your all welcome at my gigs bring your grandparents your auntys your uncles bring your pets as you were why me why not LG x (sic).''

Fans were quick to side with Liam as one follower said she was ''upset'' that she's been called names by Noel simply for supporting his work.

The user - who goes by the handle Oasissongbird - said: ''Exactly well said he has no right to be saying that and it's upset me. I love Noel's music and I love yours but I don't know why I should anymore if I get called name for supporting him.''

To which Liam replied: ''Im with you he's ungrateful (sic).''

Another called CHRistinaK77 said: ''Agree Liam. My 19 year old son is a fan and he's been to 8 of your gigs with me. I'm glad you realize you have a whole new generation of fans, kids who are our age when we first fell in love with Oasis. Why would one push a whole new generation away? I don't get it? (sic)''

Liam replied: ''Coz he thinks he's made for life he wants to be carful now bfore people start that wasn't a threat it's just my opinion (sic).''

Noel, 52, said over the weekend that he plays his new songs on purpose because he knows the teenagers - particularly those who come dressed as Liam - ''hate it''.

He said: ''When I play those songs it is an incredible thing since the documentary 'Supersonic' came out. It has reinvigorated a whole new fan base.

''Sadly they all do turn up to the gigs dressed as Liam with four pairs of sunglasses on, rolling around going 'I'm mad for it'.

''The new stuff that I am doing they f****ing hate it, which makes me want to do it more. You little f***ing idiot, you are only 15. What the f**k! You were only ten when the band broke up. F**k off.''