Liam Gallagher has blasted his brother Noel Gallagher again for supporting U2 and claimed that he once labelled the Irish rockers ''corporate muck''.

The 50-year-old musician supported the 'Beautiful Day' group for two nights at Twickenham Stadium over the weekend with his High Flying Birds band as Bono and co brought their 30th anniversary tour of 'The Joshua Tree Tour' to London.

On Saturday night (08.07.17) Noel joined U2 for a performance of Oasis classic 'Don't Look Back In Anger' - the first time he has played the track live since it was adopted as an anthem by his hometown of Manchester following the terrorist bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in May.

Noel's support of U2 has irritated his younger sibling ever since it was announced and Liam has taken to Twitter again to slam his estranged family member and former bandmate.

Referencing a lyric from 'Champagne Supernova', the 44-year-old rocker tweeted: ''Corporate muck rkid yousde to call U2. funny eh, how many special people change, as you were LG x (sic)''

The 'Wall of Glass' singer then accused Noel of ''being blanked by the naffest fans'' and called him a ''beige boy'', the same insult he tossed at U2 - who Oasis supported back in 1997 - days before.

He tweeted: ''Nothing worse than being blanked by the naffest fans in the world as you were beige boy LFUKING x (sic)''

It comes after Noel cheekily responded to his sibling's put downs with a hilarious statement released on his Twitter and Instagram accounts which mocked Liam's previous comment that he'd rather ''eat s**t'' than watch U2 and also the singer's tweet about the fun he had at Glastonbury in June.

He wrote: ''We are pretty much ready. The tunes have been given a good polish. Everyone has been reacquainted. We have new members! We are very much looking forward to seeing old friends and maybe making some new ones but what we are most excited about is sampling the delights of The U2 Catering Experience ... widely regarded as THE MOST superior catering experience anywhere in the music business ... see you out front (sic)''

He then ended his statement by poking fun at his brother's trademark Twitter sign off, 'as you were LG'.

He added: ''AS YOU WEREN'T ... KISS-KISS ... NH (sic)''

Liam launched into a tirade last week when asked by a fan on Twitter if he would be heading to Twickenham to watch U2 and Noel in action.

The fan tweeted: ''Are you going to see U2 at the weekend? If you are, catch the support act, I'm hearing good things about them.''

To which Liam replied: ''I'd rather eat my own s**t than listen to them bunch of beige f***s as you were ... Not scared of bingo and his naff band you can't bull s**t a bulls***ter ain't that the edge ... Beware of bongos farts ha ha (sic)''

Liam previously accused Noel of ''brown-nosing'' U2 for the support slots.

He tweeted: ''I see all that brown nosing is finally starting to pay off NO SHAME LG x (sic)''