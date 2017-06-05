Liam Gallagher's former lover claims he has never met their 20-year-old daughter.

The 44-year-old rocker has been blasted by Lisa Moorish - the mother of his eldest child Molly - after he hit out at his brother Noel Gallagher for opting not to cut short a family holiday to Italy in order to perform with him at the One Love Manchester charity concert in their home city on Sunday (04.06.17).

Liam - who flew from a German music festival in the afternoon to be there - had posted: '''Oh and if anybody's seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were LG.

''Noels out of the f***ing country weren't we all love get on a f***ing plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f***.

''Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe LG x. (sic)''

And in a tweet which has since been deleted, Lisa - who also has son Astile, 13, with rocker Pete Doherty - replied: ''Maybe he's busy looking after his kids and the daughter you've never even met! AS YOU WERE x LM. (sic)''

The 'Mr. Friday Night' singer also shared a photo of Noel with Molly on Instagram, tagging the 50-year-old singer's wife Sara MacDonald into the post.

She wrote: ''Uncle Noel @themightyi with my beautiful girl @mollymoorish #FAMILYFIRST Mol working hard revising for exams so had to miss the fun last week. Belated celebrations soon! @saspg (sic)''

Lisa's decision to criticise Liam as a father was met with derision by many of her followers on the social media site who were unhappy she decided to hijack Ariana Grande's benefit concert and Liam's heartfelt performance of Oasis classic 'Live Forever' with Chris Martin for the victims of the Manchester terror attack to point score against her ex.

The 'Wall of Glass' singer also has 17-year-old son Lennon with ex-wife Patsy Kensit, 15-year-old son Gene with second wife Nicole Appleton, and four-year-old daughter Gemma whom he fathered with American journalist Liza Ghorbani.

Liam previously revealed he made a decision to not have regular visits with Molly because his relationship with Lisa was so toxic.

He said: ''As she was growing up, I thought it was the best way, instead of having me popping in and arguing with the woman. She (Molly) knows where I am and I'm there for her if she needs anything, like I have been since she was born, financially. I know it's not about that but it's better than nothing.''

Lisa has never been shy about criticising Liam as a dad and has claimed that Libertines musician Pete, 38, has been a better parent to Molly than her biological father.

The songwriter said: ''Pete's a very good father. He wasn't very hands-on when Astile was younger but now he's very involved. We do a lot of things together: long walks, trips to football, to the pub to play pool with the children. He is very much his father and Molly has a great relationship with him too. He told her, 'I'm your stepdad and there for you.' I love him for that. She feels security from him, which is nice as, emotionally, she doesn't get that from her own dad.

''Liam is there for Molly in so far as he helps support her and would be there for us if we needed him. But is he involved with her on a daily basis? Then the answer to that is no. She is such an amazing little girl: bright, funny - quite a brainbox. He'd be really proud of her.''