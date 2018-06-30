Liam Gallagher surprised his fans by performing Oasis track 'D'Yer Wanna Be a Spaceman?' at his Finsbury Park gig - a song recorded and sung by his brother Noel Gallagher.

The 45-year-old singer decided to include the track - which was a B-side on 1994 Oasis single 'Shakermaker' - in his setlist much to the delight of the sold-out crowd. It is the first time he has performed the track since an Oasis concert at Manchester City's former soccer ground Maine Road in 1996.

Liam came on stage to the familiar notes of instrumental 'F***in' in the Bushes' and his walk from backatage was projected onto a big screen to huge cheers from the audience.

He opened with 'Rock 'n' Roll Star' and his set was packed with Oasis hits, including Supersonic, 'Whatever', 'Morning Glory', 'Cigarettes & Alcohol' and 'Live Forever'.

He also played a host of tracks from his 2017 solo album 'As You Were' with highlights including 'Wall of Glass', 'Bold' and 'Greedy Soul'.

He ended his show with 'Wonderwall' which prompted a mass sing-along, and told his fans ''make sure you get home safe, I'll see you down the road''.

Earlier, Richard Ashcroft treated fans to a surprise acoustic set comprised of Verve songs 'Sonnet', 'Lucky Man', 'The Drugs Don't Work' and 'Bittersweet Symphony' and took time out to pay tribute to his ''good friend'' Liam.

He said: ''We spent a lot of time on the road together, with Oasis supporting The Verve. It's an honour tonight to be playing for my good friend Liam Gallagher.''

After the concert, Liam logged on to Twitter to thank his fans for making it an unforgettable show.

He tweeted: ''There are no words to describe that crowd tnight in Finsbury Park I f***ing adore every single 1 of you Live forever LG x

''I got the best fans in the world as you were LG x [sic]''