Liam Gallagher reportedly ''shed some tears'' when he met his daughter Molly for the first time.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker showed the world he had met the 21-year-old daughter he has with Lisa Moorish earlier this week when he posted a picture of himself, Molly, and his two sons - Lennon, 18, and Gene, 16 - on social media, which was taken backstage before Liam opened up for The Rolling Stones at London Stadium.

However, the Daily Mirror newspaper now reports Liam, 45, actually met Molly for the first time at a pub in North London earlier this month, and that the moment was deeply emotional for both of them.

An eyewitness told the publication: ''He told her how proud of her he was ... After a few hours it got very emotional. Liam shed some tears and so did Molly.''

The former Oasis rocker - who has also never met his other daughter Gemma, whom he has with Liza Ghorbani - previously opened up about his relationship with Molly, admitting he's just ''never got around'' to meeting her.

He said earlier this year: ''I've just never got around to meeting her. I've heard she's all right, though. She's doing all right. I never heard anything that she wanted to meet me.

''Not met the one in New York either. But I wish them well. if they ever need anything, give us a shout.''

Liam had previously blamed not seeing Molly on his bad relationship with ex Lisa.

He shared: ''The kid I haven't seen. But if I met her, she'd be cool. She's welcome in my world, without a doubt, but I just ain't met her, because her mam's ... listen, we don't work. We don't get on. [I've] Got no problem with the girl whatsoever. I bought them a house and all that tack. I just think she's best off with her mum. If it happens, it happens. Certainly, wouldn't turn her away. Let it be.''