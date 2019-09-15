Liam Gallagher plans to invite his brother Noel to his wedding.

The 46-year-old rock star - who is involved in a high-profile, long-running feud with his older sibling - has revealed he will invite Noel to wedding to Debbie Gwyther in 2020, because his mother had told him to.

The outspoken singer - who was previously married to Nicole Appleton and Patsy Kensit - told the Sunday Mirror newspaper's Watts the Goss column: ''Third time lucky.

''I'm ready to do it again. I'm buzzing more than her. This one's going to be a big thing.''

Liam also shared some details of his proposal, revealing he popped the question during a holiday on Italy's Amalfi coast.

He explained: ''We'd been talking about it for ages and Debbie was going, 'I'm not too sure, I can't be a***d'. The sun was coming down, we were having a drink and I went, 'Look, shall we do it?'

''And she's like, 'Yeah, yeah, course'. I told my mam and me kids, she told her family, and everyone was buzzing.''

Liam and his wife-to-be are set to tie the knot in Italy next summer, when they'll take their vows in front of 150 friends and family.

And according to the chart-topping star, his third marriage will be markedly different to the two previous times he walked down the aisle.

He said: ''I never did it last time round, it was just a registry office. So we're going to go for it.''

Despite their much-discussed feud, Liam will be inviting Noel and his wife Sara MacDonald to the ceremony.

He shared: ''My mam is like, 'You've got to invite him'.

''And I will. They'll get a little envelope through the door.

''They won't come ... but you never know - like I said before, they go to the opening of anything so as soon as they open it, it'll be like, 'Come on Noel, get your Dermot O'Leary outfit on, we're going out.'''