Liam Gallagher has claimed he's sent his bitter sibling and former Oasis bandmate Noel Gallagher a copy of his new album for his birthday.

The Britpop group's guitarist turns 52 today (29.05.19), and the ex-frontman - who has been at loggerheads with Noel ever since he quit Oasis in 2009 following a backstage bust-up with his younger brother in Paris, which ended with the rock 'n' roll frontman swinging a guitar ''like an axe'' at his big brother - has revealed he had his second solo LP, which he has just confirmed is titled 'Why Me? Why Not', posted to him in an apparent attempt to wind him up.

When a fan asked Liam on Twitter: ''You gonna send Noel a birthday card'', he replied: ''He'll be getting a copy of my album in the post around midday it should arrive Happy birthday posh boy (sic)''

The 46-year-old rocker recently hit out at his estranged brother - branding his new single ''the biggest pile of s**t ever''.

Liam savaged Noel's latest song 'Black Star Dancing', insisting the dance track is so poor that even the 'Wonderwall' songwriter knows it doesn't compare to his previous work.

When asked by a follower on Twitter if he was ''digging the new tune?'', he brutally replied: ''It's the biggest pile of s**t ever and he knows it, you know it and his plastic fans know it.''

Another Twitter user asked him ''still not talking then?'', prompting the matter-of-fact reply from the 'For What It's Worth' hitmaker: ''Nope.''

Noel is to follow up the release of 'Black Star Dancing' with an EP of the same name on June 14 and is to follow up that with two more EPs in 2019.

In April, Liam finished recording his second record, the follow-up to his hit album 'As You Were', and the first single 'Shockwave' is rumoured to be released on June 7.

Charlie Lightening's documentary film 'As It Was' will also be released next week, which focuses on Liam launching a solo career in 2017, eight years after the demise of Oasis and will show him rebuilding his life through his passion for music.