Liam Gallagher wished his older brother a happy birthday on Twitter.

The 44-year-old rocker has a strained relationship with Noel Gallagher - who turned 50 on Monday (29.05.17) - and they have barely spoken since their band Oasis split in 2009, but Liam put the bad feeling between them behind him to send him a message via social media.

He simply posted: ''Happy 50th rkid stay young LG x (sic)''

However, Liam was not in attendance at his brother's lavish birthday party on Saturday (27.05.17), which was themed around drug smuggling TV show 'Narcos'.

Social media posts from the event showed a star-studded guest list at the bash, including Madonna, U2 frontman Bono, actor Michael Fassbender and his actress girlfriend Alicia Vikander, fashion designer Stella Mccartney, and Noel's former Britpop rival Damon Albarn.

Liam previously blasted his brother - who he frequently compares to a potato - for not inviting any of their family to his birthday party.

He fumed on Twitter: ''Re potatoes 50th he's not invited none of his family not even his own mother says a lot about the man and his part planner pair of w***ers (sic)''

And the former Beady Eye frontman recently vowed never to stop mocking the 'If I Had a Gun' singer on Twitter.

He said: ''I'll always do it 'cos it's fun. I f***ing find it funny anyway. A lot of people tell me to grow up, but I'm not growing up, mate. People go, 'Behave, 44, behaving like a f**king...' and all that nonsense, but just because you've turned 40 or 50 doesn't mean you have to start behaving. I don't f**king think so. Over my dead body.''