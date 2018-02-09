Liam Gallagher has accused the organisers of the BRITs of being ''too scared'' to let him to perform at the ceremony.

The 45-year-old rock star has revealed he's been offered the opportunity to host the annual bash in London later this month, but his real ambition is to perform for his fans.

Liam wrote on Twitter: ''So the Brit awards have ballooned it again as you were LG x

''All I wanted to do was play LIVE but there too scared too cosy the cheeky ***** asked me if I wanted to host it are they having a laugh LG x (sic)''

Liam has been nominated for the Best Male Solo Artist gong at this year's bash, where he will go up against Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Loyle Carner and Rag N' Bone Man for the coveted crown.

However, the controversial singer has not been afforded the opportunity to perform at the event, with that honour instead being handed to the likes of Foo Fighters, Rita Ora, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Stormzy, Rag N' Bone Man and Jorja Smith.

Liam made an impressive return to the music scene in 2017, when he released his comeback album 'As You Were'.

The record - which features the hits 'Wall of Glass' and 'For What It's Worth' - was recently certified platinum in the UK, and Liam feels that his return has helped to inject some energy into the music scene.

He previously said: ''No one's cranking it up and having a bit of aggro. They're all going to the same parties, they're all f***ing hanging out, they're all drinking from the same cup, they're all eating at the same f***ing restaurants, and, dare I say it, they all look the same, and dress the same.

''Someone needs to counteract that. And I'm here to do that.''