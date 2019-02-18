Liam Gallagher has claimed his brother Noel has an issue with him using footage of him performing Oasis song 'Live Forever' at Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' in his 'As It Was' documentary.

The 46-year-old singer used his Twitter account to tell the world his 51-year-old sibling and former bandmate has threatened to take legal action against him over his upcoming film.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker has now revealed that it is his performance of the 1994 single with members of Coldplay at the 2017 benefit concert -which was organised by Ariana to raise money for the victims of the horrific Manchester Arena bombing which took place at her show in May the same year - that he has a problem with.

At the time, Noel was heavily criticised by Liam for not agreeing to take part in the show which was for people affected by the terror attack which took place in their hometown.

Liam has now tweeted: ''So it's the footage of me singing live forever at the one love concert that's upset team NG maybe it's the shame of the not so mighty little fella not showing up because he was too busy supping bubbles on a dingy with what's her face AS YOU WERE LG x (sic)''

It was earlier on Monday (18.02.19) that Liam told his 3.01 million Twitter followers that he had received legal correspondence from his big brother and his management company Ignition relating to the content of 'As It Was'.

He tweeted: ''Ive just been informed that I'll be sued by the not so mighty little fella and his goons at ignition if I use any footage of me singing oasis yes oasis songs in AS IT WAS who's bitter now eh ps Dya want a hand selling those tickets AS YOU WERE LG x (sic)''

The documentary - which has been directed by Charlie Lightening - will focus on Liam's journey from ''boredom, booze and legal battles'' to solo star with the release of his debut solo LP 'As You Were' and subsequent sold-out global concerts.

Oasis song 'Don't Look Back In Anger', which was written by Noel, become an anthem of defiance in the wake of the suicide bombing outside the Manchester Arena which took the lives of 22 concert goers and injured many more and it had been hoped he would make an appearance at the event.

Although Noel did not perform at the One Love Manchester concert because he was out of the UK he did give his blessing for his friend Chris Martin and Ariana to sing 'Don't Look Back In Anger' and he arranged for all royalties made from the 1996 track to go to the fundraising appeal for the victims.

The 'Wonderwall' songwriter did headline the 'We Are Manchester' benefit concert which re-opened the repaired Manchester Arena in September 2017.