Liam Gallagher has revealed that soccer legend Diego Maradona once threatened to have him and his brother Noel Gallagher shot.

The former Oasis bandmates gatecrashed a party thrown by the FIFA World Cup winner after playing a concert in his native Argentina with both of them desperate to meet the sporting icon.

Once inside the bash though Maradona made it clear to the rock 'n' roll siblings that his women were off limits, and that there would be serious consequences if they tried to score with his ladies.

In an interview with website Noisey, Liam spilled: ''We were in Argentina and we'd done a gig and then we were sat in the bar having a drink. Sting was at the bar crying because he'd had his dressing room robbed. We found out Maradona was in the hotel and he went upstairs with a load of mad heads and a load of women. We got up there and Maradona is in the middle of the room doing football tricks with a bottle cap and his eyes were f***ing massive and ours weren't far off. I said to Noel, 'It's getting a bit moody in here we'll just get a quick picture with him and then we f**k off.' Maradona was sweating his b******s off and he said something, we went to the interpreter, 'What did he just say?' And he went, 'He's told me to tell you both that if you leave with any of his bitches he's gonna have you shot.' ''

It seems everything is cool between Liam, 44, and Maradona, 56, now as the pair met up again in April 2012 at a Manchester City match and were all hugs and smiles.

The 'Wall of Glass' singer was watching his beloved sky blues beat local rivals Manchester United 1-0 in club captain Vincent Kompany's private box and after the victory he met up with Maradona who was at the Etihad Stadium to cheer on his former son-in-law Sergio Aguero, who has since split from his youngest daughter Giannina Maradona.

After the impromptu meet up, Liam uploaded a photo of the pair embracing on Twitter, along with the caption, ''Maradona shakes hand of God'' a reference to his infamous 'Hand of God' handball goal he scored against England in the quarter-final of the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, a tournament he went on to win with Argentina.