Liam Gallagher has claimed his brother Noel Gallagher ''turned down £100 million'' to reunite Oasis for a tour.

The 'Some Might Say' group's former frontman logged in to Twitter to share with his millions of followers that his bitter brother and the band's ex-guitarist has allegedly rejected the mega sum of money to get the Britpop legends back together.

Referencing his solo tune 'Greedy Soul', Liam wrote: ''We've been offered 100 million pounds for a tour still not enough for the greedy soul oh well stay young LG.''

The 47-year-old rocker earlier quipped: ''Wahey we're getting back together Noel Gallagher being minted and rich as f*** he's doing it for nothing me being a desperate **** and have f*** all else going for himself I'm doing it for the cash c'mon you know LG x (sic)''

The warring siblings have been at loggerheads ever since the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers split in 2009 after the siblings had a huge argument backstage at Rock En Seine festival in France.

Liam recently jokingly claimed Noel had phoned him ''begging to start Oasis again in 2020''.

The 'Shockwave' hitmaker - who also joked with his fans about his plans to ''retire as a solo artist'' after he releases his third solo album, 'Come On You Know' - had tweeted: ''After album no3 I'm gonna split up with myself I just don't think I'll be able to work with myself any longer I can write what I like and so can he but I think it's for the best

''I intend to retire as solo artist after album no3 as I have just had a call from my brother begging me to start oasis again in 2022 if you believe in life after love c'mon you know LG x (sic)''

Noel responded and insisted that if they were getting the band back together, he'd be the first to tell their fans.

The 52-year-old musician quipped that Liam - who admitted himself that he often logs onto Twitter after he's hit the booze - appeared to have hit the ''leftover Christmas Babycham'' when he made the comment and dashed hopes of a reunion.

He said: ''I've been listening to the show ... and RE: 'The Reunion', sadly I think the other fella must have been on the leftover Christmas Babycham.

''For the record, until anyone hears it from ME, it's not happening.''

Liam had previously told a fan he could see him and Noel reuniting for Glastonbury 2021, after his brother takes a year off in 2020.

However, Noel recently said that he takes ''great pleasure'' in ''ruining'' the ''days'' of the young fans of the 'Supersonic' group who got into their back catalogue when Liam launched his solo career in 2017, whilst revealing he's taking a break in 2020.

He said: ''I just need to get away from it for a bit.

''So I don't think I'll start to make an album seriously till 2021. ''The thing is, there's a generation now, between 15 and 18 years old, that have just got into the Oasis thing.

''They've never heard most of what I've done, that's for sure.

''But really, they have no idea what was going on before.

''So for those little pr**ks, I'll take great pleasure in ruining their days.''

And Liam hit back, calling his brother ''seriously deluded'' for the comment and told him he needs to take ''more than a year off''.