Liam Gallagher says Oasis fans snorted his flaking skin thinking it was cocaine.

The rock band first performed at the iconic Glastonbury festival in England in 1994 and at the time, the frontman suffered from psoriasis - a skin condition causing itchy, scaly rashes - and claims a group of lads came up to him and were convinced he had the Class A drug on his head.

He told Noisey: ''I remember coming off stage and I got my clothes robbed.

''I also remember meeting someone, some very strange kid, who came up to me and thought I had cocaine in my hair.

''I got psoriasis so I had obviously been scratching it during the day and that, and there were little white bits and s**t.

''They were taking it out of my hair and putting it on their gums and putting it up their f***ing nose. I went like 'Okay'...''

The 44-year-old rocker is set to perform at the music extravaganza held at Worthy Farm, Somerset, South West England this weekend on The Other Stage and could bump into his brother and bitter rival Noel Gallagher, 50, who is to introduce a screening of their documentary 'Supersonic'.

However, fans hoping the legendary group - who split up in 2009 after on-stage bust-up between the feuding siblings, which saw Noel quit - will reunite at Glastonbury will be disappointed as he said the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers are ''done''.

On the speculation, Liam recently said: ''Oasis are done and have been for a long, long time.

''A lot of people think we get on really but we're not fond of each other. He's the middle child and I came along and spoiled the party.

''I'm better looking, a better singer and I'm cooler all round.''