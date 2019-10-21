Liam Gallagher is up for recording the Bond theme for 'No Time To Die'.

The 47-year-old rocker has admitted he would be more than happy to perform the soundtrack for Daniel Craig's final outing as 007 in the blockbuster spy thriller franchise.

He told Ireland's Today FM: ''The new James Bond one, it's all about dying innit.

''Die not next week, can't be a***d dying today, might die f*****g next month, there's a lot of death going on.

''But you know they can give us a call, why not.''

The former Oasis star has already had his song 'One of Us' featured in hit BBC One drama 'Peaky Blinders' and he says he can see his song 'Gone' in a Quentin Tarantino movie.

And although he admitted he doesn't make music for it to be featured in films, the 'For What It's Worth' hitmaker - who released his second solo album 'Why Me? Why Not.' in September - would happily offer up his tunes if asked.

He said: '''Gone' is a top tune, I could see that in a Tarantino film.

''If I could work with anyone?

''Tarantino, he's pretty good, isn't he.

''There's a lot of him in 'Gone'.

''But we don't write music to go, 'Right let's put it in a film,' but if people pick up on it then they're welcome to it.

''A lot of people are a bit shy about being great, a lot of people call it arrogance if you big yourself, I think that's a crime.''

Several names have been thrown around for the Bond gig, including Ed Sheeran, whose manager Stuart Camp recently revealed the 'Perfect' hitmaker is still ''open'' to making the theme song.

However, he claimed the franchise's producer Barbra Broccoli and her team don't hold discussions for the job until much later on.

He said: ''We met [Bond producer] Barbara Broccoli when we played Dublin [in 2017] and they were interested.

''Danny Boyle was attached to the film after that, who made 'Yesterday' [which featured Sheeran], so there was a close connection there.

''Obviously they changed directors but we're still open to it, but they're not even having those conversations yet.''

Ed previously revealed that he wrote a Bond theme a few years ago ''just in case''.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa's name has also come up, and although she denied the rumours, she said she would be up for it.

Whilst Sam Smith and Adele, who already performed 2015's 'Writing's On The Wall' for 'Spectre' and 2012's 'Skyfall' respectively, have also been rumoured to take on the job one again.

'No Time To Die' is scheduled for release on April 3, 2020.