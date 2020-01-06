Liam Gallagher is contemplating dropping an unheard song called 'The World's In Need'.

The 'Shockwave' hitmaker logged onto Twitter on Sunday (05.01.20) to tell his fans that he'd like to put out the tune, which he suggested didn't make the cut for his second solo album, 'Why Me? Why Not.', last year, because it's ''out of tune''.

He wrote: ''I wrote a song last year called The worlds in need -/:;(£)( might have to release it doesn't matter if it's out of tune as it's true c'mon you know LG x (sic)''

The 47-year-old rocker then shared some of the lyrics to the track, and took a swipe at his estranged brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel Gallagher by saying he'd ''ruin it'' if he finished the lyrics.

He added: ''It's calling me it's calling you listen up let's get to you know I need a sign for peace of mind the worlds in need send gods speed c'mon you know LFUKING x (sic)''

And when a Twitter user suggested his rival sibling - who he has been at loggerheads with since the 'Wonderwall' group split in 2009, after a backstage bust-up between the pair at their final concert in Paris - Liam replied: ''He'd ruin it.''

Liam previously revealed that his third solo album will be called 'Come On You Know'.

The 'Once' singer - who launched his solo career in 2017 with 'As You Were' - spilled: ''Yeah. The next one is going to be called 'Come On You Know', pure positive.

''Right legit.

''As soon as I get the titles man, we are off.''

Asked if the name was inspired by a painting like last year's record - which is named after two pieces of art given to him by idol John Lennon's widow Yoko Ono - he quipped: ''I probably had a bit of something ...

''Come on you know!''

A release date for his next studio effort is yet to be revealed.