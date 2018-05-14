Liam Gallagher and Richard Ashcroft's Toronto concert was axed at the last minute, due to dangerous levels of ''static''.

The 'Paper Crown' singer and the former Verve frontman were set to perform at the Canadian city's Sony Center on Sunday (13.05.18), but just over an hour before the gig was scheduled to take place, promoters Live Nation revealed they had to pull the performance at the last minute because of an unexpected electrical fault in the building.

Live Nation took to Twitter at 6.50pm to reveal the show would no longer go ahead.

They wrote on Twitter: ''Regrettably, due to electrical issues within the venue, tonight's show with Liam Gallagher and Richard Ashcroft @SonyCentreTO, will be cancelled

''Tour and venue staff have been working to resolve these issues tirelessly to no avail. Refunds will be issued at point of purchase. (sic)''

Former Oasis star Liam was ''gutted'' that he wouldn't be able to perform, but said that the ''safety'' of his fans is far more important.

He later added: ''Gutted about tonight's gig brothers n sisters. Safety comes first for all of us LG x (sic)''

Whilst Ashcroft added to his profile: ''Devastated I can't play tonight to all the fans that are here in Toronto. Sony Centre have technical problems & wont allow us to play! (sic)''

The 46-year-old singer later quipped that someone had been running around the venue with a ''polyester shell suit'' on to create the extreme levels of static which caused the cancellation, something Ashcroft has never experienced during his 29 years in music.

In a clip posted on Instagram, the 'Bitter Sweet Symphony' hitmaker added: ''Hey, this is a quick message to everyone who bought tickets tonight Sony Center, Toronto, to see me and Liam. Unfortunately the concert has been cancelled due to static.

''I've never had a concert cancelled for that...

''I am sure the venue will get more technical with you.

''Someone has obviously been running around with a polyester shell suit and some socks on...''

Fans who had purchased tickets will be able to get full refunds at their point of purchase.

The pair continue their tour at Blue Hills Bank Pavilion in Boston tonight (14.05.18).